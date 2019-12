Police say they have sent tablets to be tested after finding them at an address in Pinxton.

Officers from Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team say they visited the address as they were concerned it was being used to deal drugs against the home owners wish.

Police in Pinxton today

They found a small number of tablets that have been sent for testing to establish what they are.

A male at the address also gave false details, and was arrested after it was establiished he was wanted.