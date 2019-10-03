Man appears in court charged over Broxtowe burglary

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a house burglary in Chilwell.

Evan Pidgeon, 31, of no fixed address, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, October 3) charged with burglary and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.

It follows a report of a car key burglary on Bramcote Lane, Chilwell, which happened on Tuesday night (October 1).

Pidgeon was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on October 31.

READ MORE: CONVICT ON THE RUN FROM DERBYSHIRE PRISON