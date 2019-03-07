Man and woman on day trip to Chesterfield arrested for shameful behaviour Police tweeted about the incident this afternoon. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A man and a woman on a day trip to Chesterfield have been arrested after he attacked a member of the public and she screamed and swore at police. Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team said in a tweet this afternoon... More than 700 staff at Chesterfield Royal Hospital to transfer over to new independent company by start of April 11 common complaints made by the people of Chesterfield