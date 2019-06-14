Man allegedly exposes himself to teenage girl near Chesterfield

A man has allegedly exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl in Ashgate.

The man, who is described as being white, well built and with dark hair, was wearing a jumper, blue jeans and was carrying a bottle shaped bag.

Ashgate Road.

He is reported to have been walking down the middle of Ashgate Road, between Greenbank Drive and Cuttholme Road, between 6.30pm and 7pm on Wednesday, June 6 when the incident happened.

The man is then thought to have made his way towards Loundsley Green, and was last seen on a path near to Burbage Court.

Did you notice this man or do you have any information which you think could help Derbyshire Police with their enquiries?

If so, call them on 101 using crime reference number 19*289123 and the name of the officer in the case, PCSO Darryl Hegarty, in any correspondence.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.