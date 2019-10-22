Man absconds from Derbyshire prison

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after a prisoner from HMP Sudbury failed to return from a period of day release in Milton Keynes.

Arfan Hussain Shah, who is 43, was due to return to the open prison on Sunday 20 October.

Arfan Hussain

He was convicted for assault and kidnap at St Albans Crown Court in February 2014 and was sentenced to nine years imprisonment.

Arfan is described as 6ft tall and is of a muscular build. He has brown eyes and is balding. He has several tattoos including a Celtic band on his upper right arm and the words ‘never forget, never forgive’ on his left arm.

If you have seen Arfan or know of his whereabouts, do not approach him, instead contact Derbyshire Police immediately quoting reference number 19*561817.