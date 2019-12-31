There was a major police presence at a house in Chesterfield as officers dealt with an incident yesterday.

Details on the nature of the incident at Springwood Close, Dunston, have not been released by Derbyshire Constabulary, but yesterday the force said: “Residents living in the Dunston area may notice several police officers and vehicles in the area.

“We are currently dealing with an incident at a house in Springwood Close.

“We were called to the property shortly after 1pm this afternoon.”

