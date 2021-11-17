Lorry crashes into police car in Derbyshire leaving two officers injured
Two police officers were injured in a collision last night after a lorry hit their car.
Shortly after 9.00pm, a lorry crashed into a police car on the A38 northbound between Mickleover and Kingsway.
The car ended up on its side and part of the A38 was closed while emergency services extracted two officers, who were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs. He remains in custody.
National Highways reported that this section of the A38 was closed again this afternoon to allow for investigations to take place.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police quoting incident 1155 of November 16:
Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.
Phone – call us on 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.