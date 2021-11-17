Lorry crashes into police car in Derbyshire leaving two officers injured

A stretch of the A68 was closed again today as part of investigations into the crash.

Shortly after 9.00pm, a lorry crashed into a police car on the A38 northbound between Mickleover and Kingsway.

The car ended up on its side and part of the A38 was closed while emergency services extracted two officers, who were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs. He remains in custody.

National Highways reported that this section of the A38 was closed again this afternoon to allow for investigations to take place.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police quoting incident 1155 of November 16:

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call us on 101.