Long Eaton fatal fire probe continues

Officers in Long Eaton have been carrying out searches as part of an ongoing investigation into a fatal fire at a flat in Lynden Avenue in June.

Searches have been carried out in the area of Barker’s Pond, off Wyvern Avenue.

Peter Jeffries

On Saturday, June 22 at 5.40am officers were called to reports of a fire in which someone was trapped.

Emergency service workers found 51-year old Peter Jeffries with burn injuries.

Mr Jefferies was taken to hospital, where he sadly later passed away.

A 54-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man were arrested in connection with the alleged incident, at the time, and were later released on police bail.

Detective Investigator Steve Shaw, who is leading the investigation, said: “Over the last couple of months a dedicated team of officers have been working on this complex investigation in order to review any potential new lines of enquiry.

“Local residents may see officers in and around the area of Barker’s Pond today as they continue to carry out enquiries.

“In the meantime, I would like to encourage anyone with information that may help with our investigation to contact us.

“We’d especially like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Barker’s Pond on 22 June between 6am and 2pm and noticed anyone acting suspiciously.”