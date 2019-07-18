Lead stolen from historic church roof in Derbyshire- police report increase in thefts

Derbyshire Police have warned of an increased in lead thefts across the county.

The lead pictured was stolen from a historic church roof in Derbyshire, say the Deryshire Rural Crime Team.

From the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team.

A spokesman for the team said: "We have started to see theft of lead increasing again. This lead, we believe was taken from a church roof in Derbyshire.

"It may be only a few hundred pounds in scrap but will cost thousands to repair the damage that was caused.

"Please stay vigilant around any buildings that have lead on the roof.

"If you are part of the local church, think about how you can deter and stop thieves, putting anti-vandal paint on access points, cameras, motion alarms, smart water or other property marking methods etc.

"Ensure a visual check is made daily. Signs to look out for are are flattened patched in the grass where the lead has been thrown down and fresh damage or mark to walls where access has been gained, if possible visually inspect areas with lead."

The spokesman added that theft from churches can be a heritage crime and will be investigated.

