Latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results are listed below including cases from across Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston.

Other

Derby magistrates' court.

Musa Saridas, of Arnold Road, Nottingham. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that having been required by a notice under the Building Act 1984 to execute works at Walkers Bingo, on Nottingham Road, at Somercotes, Alfreton, failed to do so. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £212.50 costs.

Anthony Stewart Chester, 43, of Boythorpe Close, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty at Boythorpe Close, Ilkeston. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Nigel Michael Dennis Finch, 26, of Stanhope Street, Long Eaton. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order in that his behaviour was deemed to be unacceptable and he failed to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of intentionally causing the outer casing of a bin to be on a road, namely on Derby Road, Long Eaton, in such circumstances that it would have been dangerous. Suspended sentence of imprisonment of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months implemented as a sentence of nine weeks of custody.

Gavin Andrew Hinmen, 33, of Hall Drive, Sandiacre. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a wallet at Sandiacre. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by using a debit card in someone else’s name to make a gain of £16.90. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by using a debit card in someone else’s name to make a gain of £17.10. Must pay £147.08 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by using a debit card in someone else’s name to make a gain of £17.05. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by using a debit card in someone else’s name to make a gain of £18. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by using a debit card in someone else’s name to make a gain of £18. Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud by using a debit card in someone else’s name to make a gain of £26.35. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by using a debit card in someone else’s name to make a gain of £25.33. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by using someone else’s debit card to make a gain of £8.45. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by using an All Star Fuel card in someone else’s name to make a gain of £62.83. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by using someone else’s Allstar fuel card to make a gain of £62.83. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by using an Allstar fuel card in someone else’s name to make a gain of £121.87. Must pay £968.86 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by using an Allstar fuel card to make a gain of £121.87. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by using an Allstar fuel card to make a gain of £121.87. Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud by using an Allstar fuel card to make a gain of £112.26. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by using someone else’s Allstar fuel card to make a gain of £121.87. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by using an Allstar fuel card in someone else’s name to make a gain of £121.73. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by using an Allstar fuel card in someone else’s name to make a gain of £121.73. Committed to prison for 52 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Rhys Phillip Monk, 28, of Crowcroft Way, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting entitlement to Carers Allowance. Fined £261 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam Mitchell Schoolar, 27, of The Greenway, Sandiacre. Found guilty of using or threatening unlawful violence towards other persons at Sandiacre. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 15 hours of unpaid work. Court imposed a custodial sentence because the defendant had chased a person into a shop and not only picked up a meat cleaver to chase the person further but picked up a second one putting people in the shop in fear. Must also pay a £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Paul Anthony Barsby, 39, of Glebe Crescent, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence. Must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until November 6, 2020, with an 18 month exclusion requirement not to enter Stamford Street, Ilkeston, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Jade Firth, 20, of Norman Street, Cotmanhay, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible probation officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of using threatening behaviour at Ilkeston. Fined £50 and must pay £50 costs. Also dealt with for a further original offence which was subject to the community order of stealing Bluetooth speakers at Ilkeston valued at £70 belonging to Tesco. Community order to last until May 6, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Matthew Pond, 32, of Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. No adjudication. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence which had been subject to the community order of using racially aggravated threatening behaviour. Fined £100. Community order to last until February 6, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from imprisonment by failing to attend appointments. Fined £100 and must pay £50 costs.

Andrew Timothy Kirman, 25, of Main Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to damaging an external door handle at the Red Lion, on Derby Road, Sandiacre, belonging to Hawthorne Leisure. Fined £120 and must pay £50 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Colin Speirs, 45, of Milton Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing headphones valued at £60 belonging to Tesco, at Ilkeston. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the probation officer. No adjudication. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of stealing Lacoste Black aftershave valued at £35 belonging to Debenhams, at Mansfield. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising probation officer. Committed to prison for eight weeks.

Paul McGuinness AKA McDonald, 45, of Pride Park ,Derby. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for 12 month imposed for possessing amphetamine. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the conditional discharge of possessing amphetamine. Pleaded guilty to damaging the bonnet and windscreen of a Nissan Qashqai. Must pay £150 compensation. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.

Motoring

Lauren Katie O’Connor (AKA O’Brien), 23, of Melton Court, Sandiacre. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Melton Court Car Park. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Christopher Penny, 20, of Seymour Road, Eastwood. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Cromford Road, at Langley Mill, while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. Community order to last until May 6, 2020, with 80 hours of unpaid work. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Cromford Road, at Langley Mill. No separate penalty. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.