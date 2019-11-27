The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases are listed below.

Other

Christopher David Elliott, 32, of Saxondale Drive, Bulwell. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on College Street, at Long Eaton, while disqualified from driving. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of having attempted to drive a vehicle and in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence. Disqualified from driving for two years. Application to revoke a community order granted. No adjudication but dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order including attending an address, sending texts and contacting a specific person and attending an address again which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Committed to prison for five months suspended for 12 months with 130 hours of unpaid work. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on College Street, at Long Eaton. No separate penalty.

Samuel Christian, 20, of Derby Road, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to receiving a stolen bicycle at Long Eaton. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud by pretending to be someone else and that you were selling their bike to make a gain. Must pay £80 compensation.

Motoring

Anthony Ball, 47, of Sunny Bank Gardens, Belper. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle at Ambergate when the registration mark failed to comply with regulations in that the wrong font was used and there were no manufacture details. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Christopher Anthony Sheriff, 31, of Mansfield Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on Wilsthorpe Road, at Long Eaton, while not wearing a seat belt. Fined £100 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

George Anthony Speight, 27, of Cedar Avenue, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance on Brook Avenue, at Alfreton. Fined £120 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to failing to stop a vehicle having been required to do so by a police officer on Brook Avenue, at Alfreton. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle, namely an off-road motorcycle, otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Brook Avenue, Alfreton. No separate penalty.

Jason Vince, 48, of Wilmot Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on a restricted road, namely Cromford Road, at Wirksworth, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 51mph. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Steven Walker, 29, of Park Road, Ilkeston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance at McDonald’s, on Rutland Street, Ilkeston. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Jason David West, 23, of Orchard Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on a restricted road, namely Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 48mph. Fined £80 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Dean Wilmot, 33, of Cottage Close, Heage. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on Nottingham Road, at Somercotes. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Tobias Luke George Hobson, 34, of Wellington Street, Eastwood. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on Rutland Street, at Ilkeston. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Michael Kenneth Renshaw, 42, of Wood Street, Leabrooks, Alfreton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on the M1 motorway, at Tibshelf. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without a test certificate on the M1 motorway, at Tibshelf. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the M1 motorway, at Tibshelf. No separate penalty.

Rodian Alin Babuta, 22, of High Street, Alfreton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that the defendant drove a vehicle on a restricted road, namely the B600 Nottingham Road, at Alfreton, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 38mph. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Clive Alan Carman, 56, of Kew Crescent, Heanor. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Scott Ian Colthart, 43, of Holborn View, Codnor, Ripley. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on a restricted road, namely Codnor Denby Lane, Codnor, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 52mph. Fined £276 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andris Hagurs, 33, of Cressy Road, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance on Nottingham Road, Alfreton. Fined £120 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without a test certificate on Nottingham Road, Alfreton. No separate penalty.

Leah Danielle Newman, 30, of Nelson Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle when the front offside wheel was fitted with a pneumatic tyre which had the ply or cord exposed. Fined £80 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Thomas Salmon, 28, of Queen Street, Heanor. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt, on Mansfield Road, at Langley Mill. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the front offside wheel were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm. Fined £114 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Assault

Ian Everington, 52, of Starch Lane, Sandiacre. Found guilty of two counts of assault. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender at court. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Restraining order to last until November 17, 2021. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order which had been imposed for being drunk and disorderly and for failing to surrender to bail. No action taken on the breach.