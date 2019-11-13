The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the November 14 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Stephen Ian Bird, 27, of Occupation Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order including an assault in Chesterfield and damaging three doors and a kitchen blind. Custodial sentence of eight weeks implemented.

Liam Booker, 20, Byron Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order including riding a motorbike while disqualified from driving and damaging a door and a window. Must pay £60 costs. Custodial sentence of eight weeks implemented.

Connor Philip Golds, 21, of The Crescent, Brimington, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Must pay £60 costs. Committed to prison for ten weeks suspended for 12 months with an eight week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Shanel Lee, 27, of Brentford Court, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to a suspended sentence order of assault by beating. Custodial sentence of ten weeks implemented.

Kim McMillan, 32, of Wilson Avenue, Clowne. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on a restricted road, namely the A619 Chesterfield Road, at a speed exceeding 30mph. Fined £100 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Danielle Mullan, 33, of Masefield Avenue, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend appointments. No adjudication. Fined £50 and must pay £50 costs.

Liam Jamie Shaw, 24, of Moston Walk, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of being in the company of a specific person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay £60 costs. Community order to last December 15, 2019, with a six week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Guy Anthony Stapleton, 27, of St Augustine’s Rise, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of producing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled class B drug. Must pay £60 costs. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months with 90 hours of unpaid work.

Ashley Russell Peter Dunne, 22, of Poppyfields Close, Darley Dale, Matlock. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend supervision. No adjudication. Fined £50.

Wayne Thomas Durrance, 42, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend appointments. Order to continue but varied. Suspended sentence order imposed for attending an address which he was prohibited from doing by restraining order, and for committing an offence during a suspended sentence order originally imposed for offences of a breach notification order, bail act offences, breaching a restraining order, possessing cannabis, and a bail act offence. Suspended sentence order varied to 26 weeks of custody suspended for 24 months with a six week curfew and the original requirements are to continue including an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Daniel Charles Parkin, 32, of Pentrich Lane End, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis having driven a vehicle and in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence. Fined £446 and must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting a police officer by beating. Must pay £60 compensation. Pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Community order to last until August 4, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Motoring

Michaela Smith, 56, of Prospect Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on a restricted road, namely Birkin Lane, at Temple Normanton, at a speed exceeding 30mph. Fined £100 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Philip John Morris, 62, of Southfields, Clowne. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £500 and must pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Theft

Richard Anthony Hall, 31, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of Pinot Grigio valued at £10 belonging to SMG Convenience Store, on High Street, Ripley. Must pay £10 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing three bottles of wine valued at £15 belonging to SMG Convenience Store, on High Street, Ripley. Must pay £15 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol valued at £20 belonging to the Co-operative, on Derby Road, Ripley. Must pay £20 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing three bottles of wine valued at £23 belonging to Hartshay Service Station, on Hartshay Hill, at Ripley. Must pay £23 compensation. Committed to prison for 16 weeks.

Drugs

Jack Michael Marina, 19, of Birchwood Crescent, Somercotes, Alfreton. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing controlled class B drug cannabis. Must pay a £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Tracey Jordan, 40, of Chesterfield Road, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 14 tablets of class B drug codeine. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 24 tablets of Diazepam, a controlled class C drug. Must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order imposed for an offence of possessing a class A drug. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the conditional discharge order of possessing 0.16grammes of class A drug diamorphine. Community order to last until November 4, 2020, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Robbie Bacon, 32, of Ball Hill, South Normanton, Alfreton. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 4 grammes of amphetamine, a controlled class B drug. Fined £120 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order which had been imposed for possessing 10.7 grammes of amphetamine. No action taken on the breach.

Ayshea Jessica Mohammodian-Khansary, 39, of Wren Park Close, Granegwood, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of codeine, a controlled class B drug. Fined £80 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of class C drug Pregablin. No separate penalty.