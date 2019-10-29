Latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results

Cases completed at Chesterfield Magistrate's Court

Theft

Justin Burroughs, 44, of Green Farm Close Loundsley Green admitted stealing groceries worth £59.84 from Chesterfield Express. He also admitted stealing bottles of whiskey valued at £76 from Cooperative Food Chesterfield and steak worth £110. A community order was made with a drug rehabilitation requirement for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement. He was fined £80 with £186 compensation and victim surcharge of £90 with £85 costs.

Zara Louise Corwell, 29, of Malson Way Newbold admitted stealing goods worth £576.90 from Sainsbury’s. She also admitted having foil lined bags in connection with theft. A community order was made with an eight weeks curfew requirement and electronic monitoring and a drug rehabilitation requirement of six months was imposed. In addition there was a rehabilitation activity requirement of 12 days, a £90 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Janet Chantry, 51, of Station New Road Old Tupton admitted stealing groceries worth £186.06 from Tesco. She was fined £100 with £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Violence

Tristan Jake Brown, 27, of Springfield Road Holmewood Chesterfield pleaded guilty to assaulting a male by beating him. A community order was made with a rehabilitation order for six days and an unpaid work requirement of 100 hours within the next 12 months. He was ordered to pay compensation of £100 with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Adele Savage, 19, of Thickley Close Shirebrook admitted 13 separate charges of assaulting females by beating them. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation totalling £550.

Nigel Jackson, 56, of Rogers Avenue Creswell admitted assaulting a male and a female by beating them. He also admitted trespassing on the lines on Shirebrook Railway Station. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months. There was a 120 hours unpaid work requirement in the supervision period of 12 months. He was ordered to pay compensation totalling £300, with victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

Julie Jackson, 53, of Rogers Avenue Creswell admitted assaulting a female causing actual bodily harm. she was committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months. A community order was made with 120 hours unpaid work requirement within 12 months. She was ordered to pay £300 compensation £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Motoring

Robert Powdrill, 57, of Rowan Avenue Ripley admitted driving with 51mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcg. He was fined £430 with £43 victim surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months

Kieran Adam Carlile, 28, of Hillary Close Belper admitted driving with 77 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He also admitted failing to stop after an accident which caused damage to another vehicle. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months. A community order was made with 100 hours unpaid work requirement. There was a victim surcharge of £90 and costs of £85.

Jake Richardson, 30, of Jubilee Crescent Killamarsh admitted driving with 45 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months and fined £276 with £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Shaun Anthony Ruddy, 29, of Poolbrook Road Duckmanton admitted driving with 71 mcg in 100 ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £120 with £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Anna Sharpe, 30, of Hillary Close Belper pleaded guilty to driving with 69 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. She was fined £358 with £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Ashley Stephen Cooper, 27, of Talbot Street Hasland admitted driving with 85 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £120 with £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Zikic, 29, of Ash Close Pinxton admitted driving with 75 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months with £85 costs and £46 victim surcharge.

Emily Jade Mosley, 22, o Victoria Street Somercotes pleaded guilty to driving with 62mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. There was no obligatory driving disqualification . Special reasons successfully argued, included shortness of distance driven, no danger to other road users, reversed vehicle to re-park it. The court was satisfied a friend was waiting to take her home and there was no intention of driving into the road. She was fined £496 with £49 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Her driving record was endorsed with 10 points.

Jack Rose, 29, of Talbot Street Pinxton admitted driving while disqualified. The court heard he had been blatantly driving whilst disqualified on the day the disqualification was imposed. He was committed to prison for 14 weeks suspended for 18 months. There was a requirement to participate in an accredited programme for 19 days. There was a victim surcharge of £122 and costs of £85.

Other

Scott Mooney, 35, of Birchwood Crescent Chesterfield pleaded guilty to contacting a female via WhattsApp which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court. A restraining order was varied to end on January 16 2021. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for 12 days and unpaid work requirement of 150 hours within the next 12 months. There were costs of £85.

Daniel Freeman Peter Jones, 30, of Bamford Street New Whittington admitted causing criminal damage to a door. A community order was made with an unpaid work requirement of 60 hours within the next 12 months. He was ordered to pay compensation of £100 with £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

James Drury, 25, of Coniston Way Chesterfield pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a Staffordshire bull terrier by failing to provide adequate nutrition. A community order was made with an accredited programme for 19 days, a thinking skills programme and a rehabilitation activity requirement of 12 days. He was fined £200 with £85 victim surcharge and £400 costs. An order was made under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 to deprive him of ownership of the dog. He was disqualified from keeping animals for 10 years.

Drugs

Philip Stuart Middleton, 30, of Cauldon Drive Holme Hall pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and nine wraps of class B drug 5F-MDMB-PINACA. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months with £20 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Joshua Mark Staley, 23, of Loundsley Green Chesterfield admitted driving with controlled drugs Benzoylecgonine and Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinaol in his bloodstream which exceeded the specified limit. He was fined £254 with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85. he was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Sara Rachel Hodgkinson, 35, of Lums Hill Rise Matlock admitted driving when a controlled drug benzoylecgonine in her bloodstream was above the specified limit. She was disqualified from driving for 14 months and fined £120, with £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Threats

Christopher David WrighT, 28, of Stollard Street Clay Cross, admitted using threatening behaviour to a male. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of six days. A restraining order was made. He was fined £80 with £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.