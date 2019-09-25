The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the September 26, 2019, edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Assault

David Paulauskas, 22, Cuttholme Way, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault. Fined £80 and must pay £250 compensation, a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Other

Philip Stuart Middleton, 30, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a vehicle. Must pay £350 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Community order to last until June 12, 2020, with a four-week curfew and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until September 12, 2020.

Marlesse Dawn Singleton, 49, of Circular Road, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £250 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Natasha Whittaker, 30, of Fern Avenue, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £250 costs. Discharged conditionally for 18 months.

Mark Hodkin, 33, of Welbeck Court, Staveley. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments. No adjudication. Community order revoked. Must pay £60 costs. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of assault by beating. Committed to prison for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Nicholas Keane, 34, of Clowne Road, Stanfree, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work. Order to continue. Suspended sentence of 12 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months imposed for assault by beating extended to 18 months. Must pay £60 costs.

Joanne Marie Mulvey, 34, of Jawbones Hill, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments. No adjudication. Community order revoked. Must pay £60 costs. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of stealing numerous items valued at £256.95 belonging to Tesco Extra. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Weathervane Roofing and Building Ltd, of Vicarage Close, Holmesfield, Dronfield. Indicated a guilty plea to being an employer who failed to take sufficient measures to prevent a person falling a distance liable to cause injury while working at height. Fined £20,000 and must pay a £170 victim surcharge and £1,125.70 in costs.

Ian Wilkinson, 62, of Vicarage Close, Holmesfield, Dronfield. Indicated a guilty plea, as the director of Weathervane Roofing Building Ltd, to committing an offence by failing to take sufficient measures to prevent any person falling a distance liable to cause injury while working at height. Community order to last until September 15, 2020, with 160 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £1,125.70 costs.

Jason Martin, 32, of Lime Grove, Darley Dale, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in public. Fined £130 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Natasha Sarah Louise Lankford, 37, of Chesterfield Road, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Fined £80 and must pay £100 compensation and a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until September 15, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Martin Granville Stone, 62, of Coupland Place, Somercotes, Alfreton. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing an offensive weapon, namely a pen knife, in public. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for six months suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Daniel Freeman Peter Jones, 30, of Bamford Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to harassment by sending a rose, a text and Facebook messages, and knocking on a door and shouting. Must pay £200 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until September 15, 2020, with a three month curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until September 15, 2021.

Drugs

Maxwell James Cocking, 41, of Chesterfield Road, Alfreton. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing class B drug amphetamine. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing class B drug cannabis. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing class C drug Etizolam. Indicated a guilty plea possessing two tablets of class C drug Temazepam. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a further count of amphetamine. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Emma Jane Walton, 35, of Chesterfield Road, Alfreton. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing amphetamine. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing cannabis and cannabis resin. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing Etizolam. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing class C drug Tramadol. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing class C drug Diazepam. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing Temazepam. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Sean Michael Allinson, 37, of King Street, Alfreton. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing cannabis. Must pay £85 costs. Detained in court house but deemed served by time already spent in custody.

Motoring

Paulius Varasiuis, 21, of St Augustine’s Mount, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Proved in absence that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Luke John Whitbread, 26, of Grasmere Close, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. Fined £350 and must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lauren Dixon, 26, of Reynard Crescent, Renishaw. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle which was unlicensed. Ordered to pay a vehicle excise back duty of £95 and must pay £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Patrick Paul Murphy, 55, of Broomfield Avenue, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath during an investigation into whether he had committed an offence. Must pay a £90 Victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until September 15, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Sarah Stone, 43, of Derby Road, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until September 15, 2020, with 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Richard Clive Allen, 49, of Parkhouse Road, Lower Pilsley, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol the proportion in his breath exceeded the prescribed limit. Fined £292 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Laura Elizabeth Hackett, 35, of High Street, Stonebroom, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until September 15, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 25 months.