Large haul of cigarettes stolen in dawn Chesterfield lorry robbery

Masked robbers stole a large quantity of cigarettes from the back of a lorry as it was being unloaded at a store in Chesterfield yesterday morning.

The driver of the lorry was making a delivery at the One Stop store in Moorland View Road just before 7am on Saturday, May 4, when he was approached by two masked men.

The offenders then stole the cigarettes and made off on foot. We believe they have then used a nearby vehicle to flee the scene.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "Did you see two men acting suspiciously in the area in the early hours of the morning? Do you have your own CCTV that may have captured the men or a vehicle?

"If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch."

Officers can be contacted via private message on Facebook, Twitter, or via www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the reference number 19000226656 in any correspondence related to the incident.