Large fence fire near Chesterfield Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Firefighters from Chesterfield attended a fence which was well alight last night (Monday, April 22). The crew were called to the incident in Laurel Crescent, Hollingwood, at around 11.20pm. Laurel Crescent One hose reel jet was used to put it out and Derbyshire Police were informed. Thug tried to get in a Derbyshire pub by rugby-tackling a doorman