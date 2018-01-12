Large amount of cash stolen from hotel safe

Police are appealing for information after a large amount of cash was stolen from a hotel safe in Renishaw.

An office was broken into sometime between 11am on New Year’s Day and 6.30pm on Tuesday, January 2 at the Sitwell Arms Hotel, on Station Road.

Anyone with any information, or who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to call PC Niall Kendellen on 101, quoting reference 18*2657 or send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.