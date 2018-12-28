Laptop stolen from van in Brampton

Police are appealing for information after a laptop was stolen from a van in Brampton.

The laptop was stolen from a Ford Transit which was parked at Toc H Yard, off the junction with Chatsworth Road and Old Road between 2.15pm and 3pm on Thursday, December 13.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 18*604439 and name of the officer in the case, PCSO Karl Marsh, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.