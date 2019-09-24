Laptop, camera and Armani watch all stolen from Tibshelf home

Electrical items, designer jewellery and fragrances have been stolen from a home in Tibshelf 'to be sold on' say police.

At around 4pm on Monday, 16 September, a house in Derwent Drive was broken into.

Police want anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to come forward

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "They took an HP laptop, Canon F500 camera, Armani watch, two perfumes, Jimmy Choo aftershave, a silver Pandora ring and two silver necklaces.

"We believe the items may have been stolen to be sold on."

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious, or have been offered the stolen items for sale, please contact Detective Staff Investigator Vicky Williams, on 101 quoting reference number 19*493354 or click here