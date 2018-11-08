Langwith man appears in court charged with 15 sexual offences

A Langwith man has appeared in court charged with 15 sexual offences.

Steven Kavuma, of The Woodlands, has been charged with six counts of sexual touching, three counts of outraging public decency, and one count of stalking involving serious alarm or distress in connection with incidents on Robin Hood Line trains between Mansfield and Langwith.

Following a joint investigation between British Transport Police and Nottinghamshire Police, the 19-year-old was also charged with five further sexual touching incidents in Mansfield town centre between October 27 and November 5.

Kavuma appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court today (November 8) where he did not enter any plea.

He has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court in December.