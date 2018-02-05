Landlord assaulted during pub brawl

The landlord of a pub suffered facial injuries after being assaulted at the weekend.

The assault happened between 12.05am and 12.30am on Saturday after a woman was asked to leave the Hollingwood Hotel on Pine Street, Hollingwood.

The woman left briefly before returning and punching the landlord in the face, chipping his teeth.

A brawl then ensued involving a number of people, and the landlord, 45, was hit in the face with a glass and required stitches.

A 30-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man have since been arrested and released under investigation.

Detective Constable, Jo Brooks said: “We’re aware that a number of people were in the pub during this incident and we’re keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it.

“Anyone with information can call me on 101 quoting reference number: 18000053813.”

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.