Knives and tools seized from people attending Chesterfield magistrates' court

As many as 80 weapons have been seized from people attending Chesterfield magistrates' court in the last three years, we can reveal.

Our Freedom of Information request to The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) has revealed 80 weapons were seized from 2016 to 2018.

Knives have been seized from Chesterfield magistrates' court. Stock image.

The results also show an increase of weapons being found, from 11 in 2016, to 33 in 2017 and 36 last year.

In 2018, security guards found three knives with a blade more than three-inch, 13 knives with a blade smaller than three-inch, two fixed blades and 18 tools.

While in 2017, six knives with a blade more than three-inch were seized, as well as 15 knives with a blade smaller than three-inch and 12 tools.

And in 2016, guards seized six knives with a blade smaller than three-inch and five tools.

Security checks are carried out at the entrance to the court before anyone is allowed in.

A notice detailing items deemed to be prohibited is displayed in the court entrance area.

Knives and bladed articles are not returned when a person leave the premises.

A spokesperson for the MOJ said: "Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service has a robust security and safety system to protect all court users and the judiciary.

"The system includes mandatory bag searches, the use of modern security searching equipment and surveillance cameras, as well as court security officers with the powers to restrain and remove people from the building should there be a need.

"Our security system is continually monitored to ensure that it is effective and proportionate, and mitigates against the risks faced."

The grounds upon which surrender or seizure may occur involve any article which:

-May jeopardise the maintenance of order in the court building;

- May put the safety of any person in the court building at risk; or

- May be evidence of, or in relation to, an offence.