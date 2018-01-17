Knife-wielding men threaten staff during Matlock shop robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery at a Matlock shop.

Two men entered the One Stop store, on Lime Tree Road, holding knives, threatened staff and demanded cash from the till before running off into the nearby housing estate.

One man is described as white, slim and in his mid-20s. He wore black jogging bottoms, blue coat and a black cap.

The other man wore dark trousers, a black coat with the hood up and had his face covered.

The robbery happened between 7pm and 7.30pm on Friday, January 5.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Sarah Sullivan on 101, quoting reference 18000007969, or send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.