A range of potentially deadly weapons were taken off the streets during the Knife Angel’s visit.

During the monument’s visit, police gave people the opportunity to surrender any unwanted weapons, and more than 100 knives and bladed articles were taken into safe keeping.

Chief Superintendent Hayley Barnett, who is in charge of policing for the north of Derbyshire, said: “I am really pleased that these knives are in our hands as every one of them, in the wrong hands, is a potential risk to life.

“The visit of the monument has had the desired effect in making people think- thankfully the knives surrendered show that people have been willing to make better choices.”

Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “The Knife Angel brought a very powerful and moving message about the horrific reality of knife crime – one which thousands of people had chance to reflect on when they visited the sculpture in Chesterfield town centre.

“Chesterfield is a safe place to live, and we want to keep it that way, by working with our partners to lead hard-hitting and difficult conversations with our young people. Through a variety of engagement and awareness sessions, the Knife Angel’s visit has prompted these discussions, which is a really positive result.”

Derbyshire Police had worked closely with the Chesterfield Community Safety Partnership to secure last month’s visit of the Knife Angel. The force is currently taking part in Operation Sceptre, a national week of action to tackle knife crime.

A police spokesperson said: “We have always been clear, that whilst we are working hard on initiatives to support this operation, our fight against knife crime is one we are involved in, along with our partners, throughout the year.”

If you are aware of anyone who carries a knife or have concerns that someone you know may carry a knife, please report it using one of the below methods:

Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call us on 101.