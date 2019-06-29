Jewellery, watch and pen among ‘sentimental items’ stolen from home near Chesterfield

Police are appealing for information after a number of ‘sentimental items’ were stolen from a home near Chesterfield.

On Monday, June 17 between 6.45pm and 9pm, a property was burgled in Holymoorside.

Some of the items that were stolen are pictured here.

Thieves smashed a patio door window to gain entry and stole items including jewellery, a camera, a watch and a pen.

A spokesman for Clay Cross SNT said: “If anyone knows of anyone selling these items or knows about the burglary, we are asking you to contact PC 2822 Hardwick on 101 quoting incident number 19000312797.

“These items mean a lot to this family and we would like to get them back.”

A number of jewellery items were taken.

A camera was also taken.

A pen was stolen in the burglary.