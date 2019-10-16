Jewellery and Crown Derby items stolen during Derbyshire burglary

Officers are appealing for information after a burglary at a Derbyshire house.

The incident occurred at a property in Pentrich near Alfreton at sometime between 10.30pm on October 10 and 7.30am the following day.

A significant amount of cash was stolen during the incident along with a piece of gold cross jewellery, a number of Crown Derby ornaments, including a dragon and two red Victorian Venetian vases, and eleven Crown Derby plates, cups and saucers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police, quoting reference 19*543457, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

