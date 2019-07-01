Jealous thug must pay hundreds of pounds in compensation after he attacked his partner twice

A jealous thug who attacked his partner twice after he had accused her of cheating on him has been placed on a community order with unpaid work.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 20 how Michael Taylor, 36, of Bargate Road, Belper, kicked his partner’s TV, dragged her across the floor, damaged tables and a vase and grabbed his partner again during a second incident.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a previous hearing the complainant described Taylor as someone who becomes really drunk, possessive and controlling.

Mrs Allsop added Taylor visited the complainant at her home in Belper on May 13 and grabbed her by her Pyjama top and demanded to know if she had been seeing someone and he kicked her TV.

Taylor dragged her across the floor, according to Mrs Allsop, which caused carpet burns.

Mrs Allsop said that two days later, on May 15, the couple began arguing at her home about a mobile phone message and Taylor picked up a coffee table and smashed it against a wall and grabbed and pushed his partner.

The defendant also grabbed various items which had belonged to her deceased grandmother and smashed them, according to Mrs Allsop.

Taylor admitted smashing items and arguing over phone messages from another male and he claimed his partner had admitted having another relationship.

Mrs Allsop said the couple has split up.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and two counts of committing damage.

Defence solicitor David Hallmark said Taylor is extremely remorseful and has apologised.

Magistrates, who had adjourned the case to consider a probation service report, sentenced Taylor to a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £800 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Taylor was also made subject to a one-year restraining order.