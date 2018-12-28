Jailed offenders during 2018 include a shocking string of thugs, motorists and sex attackers

A shocking series of thugs, motorists and sex offenders from across Derbyshire were brought to justice during the year and here are some of those which stood out in 2018.

Man was jailed for causing serious injury by dangerous driving



Dangerous driver Jake Greenhalgh, of Downmeadow, Heage, was sentenced to four years of custody in May for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and for perverting the course

Pictured is Derby Crown Court

of justice after he set fire to the Audi he had been driving.



The 27-year-old victim in the case, Soltan Habji, was struck by Greenhalgh’s Audi A4 while walking along the pavement on Derby Road, Ripley, on October 21, last year.



Greenhalgh, who was 23-years-old at the time he was sentenced, admitted both charges against him. after he had had an altercation with Mr Habji.



Two other men and a woman were also jailed with lesser sentences in connection with the horrific hit-and-a-run which left the victim fighting for his life.

Sex offender was jailed after he was found guilty of two rapes and a sexual assault

Sex offender Nigel William Webster was jailed after he raped a woman twice and sexually assaulted her.



Derby Crown Court heard in September how Nigel William Webster - who was aged 33 during sentencing - of Manvers Court, Shirebrook, was found guilty of two counts of rape and one of a sexual assault against the same victim after a trial.



He had denied the three charges including rape by sex, rape by oral sex and an assault by digital penetration which were committed in April, 2016, in Shirebrook.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC sentenced Webster to six-years and six-months of custody.

A former foster carer and ex-teacher was jailed after he sexually assaulted two girls

Former foster carer and ex-teacher Christopher Metcalfe, who sexually assaulted two girls, was jailed for nearly three years.



Derby Crown Court heard in October how Christopher Metcalfe, formerly of Cross Lane, Blidworth, had been accused of putting his hand up the skirt of one complainant and was also accused of subjecting her to cruelty when she was at a farm in South Normanton.



He was also accused of touching the private parts of another youngster and allegedly kissing her at Bolsover swimming baths when she was a pupil at a Derbyshire primary school.



Metcalfe, who was aged 71 when he was sentenced, had denied the charges which related to a period when he was aged in his 30s.



But he was found guilty of two charges of indecent assault after a trial and was sentenced to two-years and nine-months in prison.

A man was jailed after he was captured on CCTV stabbing another man in a car park





Thug Mark Hill was jailed for six years and eight months after admitting causing grievous bodily harm when he stabbed a man.



Derby Crown Court heard in October how CCTV footage showed defendant Mark Hill, of Princess Street, at Brimington, Chesterfield, run up to a car, punch a man in a passenger seat and lunge at him with a knife.



The 26 year-old Derbyshire victim, who survived the attack, watched the CCTV of him being stabbed twice in the Asda car park, on Sheffield Road, at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, as the footage was presented during the court hearing.



The hearing was told how the victim suffered a puncture to his stomach wall from a knife wound to the abdomen and he was in intensive care for six days.



Judge Shaun Smith QC said: “What happened on that night was dreadful for the victim and his family. He went out that night with his mates for a night out and they came across you.

“Words were exchanged and that was the catalyst.”



Sarah Slater, prosecuting, said the stabbing happened at around 7.30pm on July 5.



Hill, who was 38-years-old when he appeared at court, also admitted shoplifting and breaching a suspended sentence when he was sentenced for the stabbing.

A drug-driver was jailed after he killed a teenage scooter rider following a collision

Drug-driver Christopher Twigg was jailed for five years after he killed a teenage scooter rider when his car collided with the teenager.



Derby Crown Court heard in October how Twigg, of Primrose Hill, Blackwell, Alfreton, struck Connor Revill on Fordbridge Lane, South Normanton.



Andrew Vout, prosecuting, had told the court the 14 year-old scooter rider, of Tibshelf, had been returning home from South Normanton skate park with a friend when the collision happened just before 8pm on February 19, 2017.



He added Connor was going downhill on a foot-scooter on the left side of the road and his friend had been walking on the pavement and saw a car accelerating past him down the hill.



Mr Vout said: “Mr Twigg had been driving in the same direction as Connor Revill and had approached Connor from behind and Mr Twigg’s car went straight into the back of Connor at speed.”



Mr Twigg was blood tested and results showed he had cannabis in his system, according to Mr Vout.



The defendant, who was aged 28 when he was sentenced, pleaded not guilty to causing death by careless driving while over the drug-drive limit but he was found guilty by a jury and jailed for five years.

A man was jailed for life after he raped and tried to kill a woman during a brutal attack

Brutal rapist Anthony Dealey who tried to murder a woman in a horrific early-morning attack in Ilkeston was jailed for life.



Dealey was told at Derby Crown Court this month he must serve a minimum jail term of 13-and-a-half-years after a jury found him guilty of four charges relating to the sickening attack in November last year.



The 43-year-old, of Erewash Square, Ilkeston, grabbed the woman as she was walking along Queens Avenue in the early hours of Sunday, November 26, 2017, and he forced his victim to the ground before raping her, according to the court.



He throttled the woman, according to the court, which left her unconscious and then he left her for dead on the ground.



Dealey was found guilty of attempted murder, rape, sexual assault and robbery following a trial hearing at Derby Crown Court.