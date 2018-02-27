JAILED: Armed robbers who targeted Derbyshire travel agents then posted pic drinking champagne in hot tub online

Two men who robbed a Derbyshire travel agents armed with a machete and then posted pictures of themselves drinking champagne in a hot tub on social media have been jailed.

Stephen Pattison, 41, and Karl Taylor, walked into the Co-op Travel shop in July 2016 at about 1pm. Staff were threatened and assaulted during the robbery, which happened while members of the public were inside booking holidays.

A large amount of cash was stolen, and the pair were later captured after a joint effort between Derbyshire Constabulary and Greater Manchester Police.

Social media stills were posted after the offence, showing the men drinking champagne and grinning in a hot tub.

They denied the offence, which occurred at the store on High Street West in Glossop, but were found guilty by a jury at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester after a five-week trial.

Taylor, of Howard Place, Hyde, was sentenced to an extended custodial term of 17 years and will serve a minimum of 14.

Pattison, of Walker Avenue, Stalybridge, was jailed for 15 years and will serve a minimum of 12 behind bars.

Detective Sergeant Ed Mellor, who led the Derbyshire investigation, said: “The sentencing brings to a conclusion what has been a complex and challenging investigation; one in which Derbyshire Constabulary worked in close partnership with Greater Manchester Police to establish the facts and bring them to light in court.

“Karl Taylor and Stephen Pattison have been shown to be dangerous individuals who will now rightly spend lengthy spells in prison.

“My thoughts remain with the members of the staff who were working within the travel agents that day, along with several elderly customers looking forward to their holidays.

“Taylor and Pattison had no regard for their safety and wellbeing when they committed this offence.

“They armed themselves with a machete and threatened violence to achieve their aims.

“Members of the public were put through a terrifying experience and sadly suffered a traumatic ordeal.

“I hope this sentencing brings them some sort of closure and helps them move forward with their lives.”