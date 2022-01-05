Jail for north Derbyshire man who attacked victim with Stanley knife after pub row
A thug who attacked a man with a Stanley knife following an argument at a Clay Cross pub has been jailed.
Kelvin Fletcher was caught on CCTV purchasing the knife from a shop shortly after being involved in a dispute with another man in the Nags Head pub in Market Street on May 20 last year.
The 41-year-old then returned to Market Street and confronted the victim outside before brandishing the knife and slashing him across the face.
The victim required surgery after the attack, which caused a deep laceration to his nose damaging the septum and a nasal artery.
Fletcher of Oakdale Close, Danesmoor, was arrested later that day after handing himself in at Clay Cross police station.
He was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article at Derby Crown Court on September 3.
Appearing again on Wednesday, January 5, he was sentenced to four years and two months imprisonment.
Detective Staff Investigator, David Wright said: “The level of pre-meditation involved in this attack shows that Fletcher intended to cause serious harm to the victim in this case.
“He left the pub after the disagreement and visited his friend’s house in a rage, ranting about the victim, before going directly to a shop to buy a knife.
“He then returned to Market Street and launched an unprovoked attack on the victim, in the middle of the day with lots of people around including families with young children.
“Today’s sentence befits the seriousness of this crime and I hope will act as a deterrent to others, who think it is acceptable to use knives as a weapon.”