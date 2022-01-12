‘It’s absolutely destroyed me’- Derbyshire NHS nurse has car smashed up in callous attack

At around 11:50pm on Friday, January 7, Sophie Heywood’s car was vandalised on Watkinson Street, Heanor.

Sophie, an NHS nurse, had her windows broken and tyres punctured, and was left unable to travel to work as a result of the damage.

She said: “Thanks to all who witnessed this taking place, it’s absolutely destroyed me. Anyone in the area, keep an eye on your cars.

Sophie has been caring for Covid patients throughout the pandemic.

“After working for the past two years looking after the worst affected Covid patients, putting everything I have into helping other people and coming home heartbroken at times, I’m absolutely gutted that this has happened and hope that nobody else has to go through this.

“I was in utter disbelief when it happened, because I just keep myself to myself, so to have this happen is just soul-destroying.”

Sophie estimated that the total cost of repairing the damage would be around £400.