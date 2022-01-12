‘It’s absolutely destroyed me’- Derbyshire NHS nurse has car smashed up in callous attack
A Derbyshire nurse was left feeling ‘destroyed’ after her car was hit by thugs who burst the tyres and smashed the windows.
At around 11:50pm on Friday, January 7, Sophie Heywood’s car was vandalised on Watkinson Street, Heanor.
Sophie, an NHS nurse, had her windows broken and tyres punctured, and was left unable to travel to work as a result of the damage.
She said: “Thanks to all who witnessed this taking place, it’s absolutely destroyed me. Anyone in the area, keep an eye on your cars.
“After working for the past two years looking after the worst affected Covid patients, putting everything I have into helping other people and coming home heartbroken at times, I’m absolutely gutted that this has happened and hope that nobody else has to go through this.
“I was in utter disbelief when it happened, because I just keep myself to myself, so to have this happen is just soul-destroying.”
Sophie estimated that the total cost of repairing the damage would be around £400.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports that a car had been damaged in Watkinson Street, Heanor, at 12.30am on January 8. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police with reference 22*013559.”