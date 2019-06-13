"It's okay I'm not properly drunk": Van driver charged with drink-driving after seen leaving Chesterfield pub by police

A man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in Chesterfield told police: "It's okay I'm not properly drunk."

Derbyshire Roads Police stopped a van leaving a pub in Chesterfield.

The driver was asked to carry out a breath test and he blew 56 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Derbyshire Roads Police tweeted: "Arrested and charged to court. Makes a comment that he does this every week and it’s ok as he “isn’t properly drunk”. Blasé attitude to impaired driving still here in 2019."