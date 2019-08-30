'It's not worth it,' says Chesterfield defendant who didn't bother turning up to court

Police have warned defendants they 'will always win' a game of hide and seek after arresting a defendant who failed to turn up to court in Chesterfield.

Officers successfully located a male defendant who failed to turn up to court on July 29 and spent some time 'hiding' from police.

Derbyshire Police.

He was arrested and will be transported to court today (Friday, August 30).

A post on the Clay Cross SNT reads: "We like playing hide and seek as we always win."

"Coppers 1 criminals 0."

