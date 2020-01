Police officers seized a BMW last night, after it was driven with no insurance on the M1 in Derbyshire.

Upon investigation, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit found that the motorist had just bought the car, with the intention of exporting it to Romania.

The motorist was on a ‘midnight run to Calais’ when they were stopped.

The force tweeted: “Midnight run to catch the boat to Calais and chanced not getting UK insurance. 250 miles from Calais and it's all over.”