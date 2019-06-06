Investigations continue after teenage girl raped in Chesterfield

Investigations are continuing after a teenage girl was raped in Chesterfield.

The crime is believed to have happened in the Walton Dam area between 4pm and 7pm on Saturday.

Enquiries are ongoing after the incident which has shocked the town.

Two men, aged 26 and 33, have been arrested and released on police bail in connection to the incident, which officers are treating as an 'isolated' case.

Police are reminding people that by law they should not publicly name the victim or potential suspects.

