“Intoxicated” woman assaulted emergency workers in Chesterfield on three occasions

Jane Johnson, 58, was so drunk during one display paramedics were called to give the collapsed defendant CPR.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard on March 3 police were called to the court as the drunken defendant was causing a scene - after drinking before appearing for an earlier offence.

Police were requested by security staff when Johnson collapsed and prosecutor Paul Bettany told magistrates today how she then started shouting “sexual references”.

After waving a cut to her finger around and saying “I hope you get Covid” she was arrested - however while being taken to custody she trapped an officer’s finger against a doorframe.

Johnson used her foot to “add pressure” to the officer’s finger before eventually releasing it then shortly afterwards grabbed another finger and started “pinching” it.

In another assault later on March 28 the defendant “kicked and punched” a paramedic to her right arm at Chesterfield Royal Hospital and kicked a nurse from behind.

After grabbing a razor and threatening to “slice things up” Johnson had to be restrained by a security guard.

When a doctor came to try and calm her down she racially-abused him.

In a victim impact statement he said: “This made me feel disrespected - not only as a health professional but also as an educated black man.”

The chaotic scenes followed an earlier incident on February 18 when Johnson “heavily-intoxicated” kicked a nurse in her right shin while being treated in hospital.

Johnson’s solicitor David Gittins said his client had “no recollection” of the offences.

He said: “People thought she needed CPR - that was the level of intoxication.”

Mr Gittins said self-harmer Johnson suffered from a personality disorder which began during her teenage years however the assaults were due to heavy alcohol abuse during the previous nine months.

Johnson, of Thirlmere Drive, Dronfield, admitted four counts of assaulting an emergency worker, using threatening behaviour and racially or religiously-aggravated harassment.

She was made to pay £750 compensation to her victims, £90 court costs, fined £50 and made subject of an 18-month community order with 12 rehabilitation activity sessions.

Johnson was also given an alcohol treatment requirement.