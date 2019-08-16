Inquest opens into the death of Chesterfield 'murder victim'

An inquest examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a Chesterfield 'murder victim' opened today.

Philip Allen died from a head injury after being 'assaulted' outside Birchover court, where he lived, at around 9.15pm on June 27.

The 47-year-old fought for life in hospital for nearly three weeks before he passed away on July 17.

Jordan Maltby, 26, of Gloucester Road, Chesterfield, has been charged with murder in connection with the incident.

His case has been adjourned until September 10 at Derby Crown Court.

The inquest into Mr Allen's death was opened by assistant coroner for Derbyshire, Mr Peter Nieto, at Chesterfield Coroner's Court this morning (Friday, August 16).

It adjourned to a later date so further investigation into Mr Allen's death can take place.

