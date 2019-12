An inmate who absconded from a Derbyshire prison remains on the run.

Leroy Deriggs, aged 43, failed to return to Sudbury open prison after a period of day release on Boxing Day.

The convicted robber, serving a 27 month sentence, is black, 5ft 7ins tall and of a medium build.

He has hazel eyes, short, dark hair and was unshaven when last seen.

He speaks with a London accent, has a scar above his lip and a gold tooth.