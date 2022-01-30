Ringwood Road at Brimington was blocked as 999 crews attended on Saturday evening. Staveley police had warned people via social media to stay clear of the area.

Fire engines and emergency vehicles were pictured at the scene as they posted on Facebook at just after 7.30pm.

It said: "Please avoid Ringwood Road, Brimington. Road blocked until further notice. Thank you.”

Today (Sunday) the road is open and police have thanked emergency crews and the public.

Staveley police posted on Facebook, at around 10pm:

"Chesterfield is now back open. Thank you for everyone’s patience in this matter.

“Thanks again for the assistance at the scene from officers from Killamarsh SNT, DFS and EMAS too.

“A 35-year-old male from Inkersall has now been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and dangerous driving.”