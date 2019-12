Police are appealing for help in finding a Derbyshire man who was been reported missing.

Michael Gillet, from Heanor, was last seen on Monday (December 4).

Police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and want to hear from anyone who has seen him or knows where he is.

Michael is white, of stocky build, with a bald head. He may be driving a white Vauxhall Insignia with registration beginning NU61.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 1178.