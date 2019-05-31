'Incident' at Dronfield shop

A Dronfield shop will 'remain closed' after an 'incident' there this morning.

It happened at McColls on Barnes Lane.

Barnes Lane. Pic: Google Images.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have been in the area just before 7am this morning (Friday, May 31) and saw 'any suspicious activity'.

A post on the Dronfield Police SNT Facebook page reads: "If you believe you may have any information please call 101 quoting incident 131 of 31/5/19.

"The shop will remain closed for a while, and no injuries have been reported."

But eye witnesses on social media have reported there is currently an ambulance at the scene.

