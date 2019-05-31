'Incident' at Dronfield shop

A Dronfield shop will 'remain closed' after an 'incident' there this morning.
It happened at McColls on Barnes Lane.
Police want to speak to anyone who may have been in the area just before 7am this morning (Friday, May 31) and saw 'any suspicious activity'.
A post on the Dronfield Police SNT Facebook page reads: "If you believe you may have any information please call 101 quoting incident 131 of 31/5/19.
"The shop will remain closed for a while, and no injuries have been reported."
But eye witnesses on social media have reported there is currently an ambulance at the scene.
