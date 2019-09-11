Important police information for the people of Chesterfield

Police are urging Chesterfield residents to be vigilant after a number of thefts and burglaries across the area.

In the last month, officers have received reports of five thefts from sheds, one theft from a garage, two thefts from cars and two burglaries in the Brampton, Walton and Ashgate areas.

Police have arrested two people.

MORE: 'This mark does not reflect our business' - Chesterfield sandwich shop contest one-star food hygiene rating



Police insist they are carrying out enquiries - and on Wednesday morning officers arrested a 37-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, from Chesterfield, were arrested on suspicion of burglary at house in Brampton. They will be questioned later.

Inspector Dave Nicholls, who is in charge of policing for the Chesterfield area, told the Derbyshire Times: "We understand it is concerning for victims and other local residents.

"We would encourage people to be alert and to make sure they take appropriate steps to secure their property, which includes always making sure that their shed, garage, house and car are locked and valuables are not on show.

"In particular, bikes seem to have been taken from sheds and garages and we would encourage people to make sure that their property is security marked, and is registered with Immobilise, so that if found the bike can be traced back to its rightful owner.

"We would urge residents to report any suspicious activity to us.

"If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of the bikes, or who might be responsible, please get in touch."

How can you contact Derbyshire Constabulary?

You can contact the force using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

· Facebook - send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

· Twitter - send a direct message via @DerPolContact

· Website - complete the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

· Phone - call 101

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In the event of an emergency, always call 999.

MORE: Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from September 11