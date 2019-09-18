Images released of Alfreton man wanted in connection with assault and bail breach

Images have been released of an Alfreton man wanted in connection with an alleged assault and a breach of bail conditions.

Jeremy Howarth, 32, from Oakerthorpe, being is sought by police in Derbyshire and officers have released the image of the man in the hope that the public may recognise him.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "We’re appealing for the public’s help to find Jeremy Howarth, from Oakerthorpe near Alfreton, who officers would like to speak to about allegations of assault and breaching bail conditions.

"If you have seen, Jeremy or know where he may be, please contact us via the non-emergency 101 number.

"Please quote reference number 19*400346 in any correspondence.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."