Image of bike released following Chesterfield burglary

Officers are appealing for information following a burglary in Chesterfield.

The intruders gained entry to the property on Kirkstone Road in the Newbold area between 10am on Thursday, March 7 and 4pm on March 8.

Bike similar to one take.

A number of items were taken, including pieces of jewellery and a black and orange Giant electric bike.

A police spokesman said: "Have you seen this distinctive looking bike (similar to the one pictured) around the area, or have you been offered one for sale?

"If you have, or have any other information relating to this burglary, we would like to hear from you.

"Please quote the reference number 19000120466 in any correspondence."

Call 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.