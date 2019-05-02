Ilkeston man jailed for drugs offences

An Ilkeston man has been jailed for drugs offences following a police swoop at his home.

Paul Zelnis , 46, of Rodney Way Ilkeston has been sent to prison for two years six months having been convicted of possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Officers from Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team joined forces with the plain-clothed pro-active team to search the house on Wednesday, March 24, after information from the community suggested suspicious activity at the address.

Zenis was arrested and having pleaded guilty to the two offences, was give the prison sentence at Nottingham Crown Court last Thursday, (April 25). He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £170.

A 37-year-old woman, arrested at the same time, has been eliminated from the enquiry.

Sergeant Mark Gould, who is in charge of the Safer Neighbourhood team, said: “The action shows that we will use all our available resources to act on such concerns from the community.

“This type of criminality causes disruption and misery to local residents in the form of associated anti-social behaviour and other forms of criminal behaviour and will not be tolerated.”