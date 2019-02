A driver who had his car seized in Chesterfield in the early hours of this morning claimed he had only bought it '20 minutes before'.

Derbyshire Roads Police said the vehicle 'grabbed their attention' after it was 'booting it' on residential streets at 2am.

The vehicle was not insured, and the driver claimed he has only bought the car 20 minutes before he was stopped.

"Bad luck for him and great luck for everyone else on the road," Derbyshire Roads Police said.