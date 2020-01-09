'Hunt sabs are anarchists who don't care about animals' says chairman of Derbyshire group

Mark Davies, the senior immigration judge from Sheffield who has been found not guilty of assaulting two hunt saboteurs on farmland in Derbyshire, said he now plans to make official complaints to Derbyshire police and the Director for Public Prosecutions.

Mr Davies, aged 67, of Lumb Lane, Bradfield, chairman of the Barlow Hunt, was found not guilty of assaulting Austin Jordan and William Robinson - both members of the Sheffield Hunt Saboteurs group - in a field on private land at Highlightley Farm, at Barlow, on January 1, 2019.

Chesterfield Magistrates' Court

Speaking following the end of the trial at Chesterfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 8, he said: “Derbyshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service should hold their heads down in shame.”

He described how police had initially investigated Mr Jordan and Mr Robinson, after his wife called them immediately after the incident.

But no action was taken and then months later he himself received a summons to court charged with two counts of assault by beating.

He also said that the Crown Prosecution Service had failed to review his case when requested to do so by him - even though he felt that evidence showed that he was, in fact, the victim of assault.

Speaking about the Sheffield Hunt Saboteurs group, he described them as “anarchists and class warriors” - claiming that they had no genuine interest in animal welfare.

He added that the hunt in question had been taking place to raise funds for a children’s hospice.

The Sheffield Hunt Saboteurs group have been approached for comment.