How will the Council Tax rise affect Mansfield?

Over the coming week, residents of Mansfield will learn what their council tax bills will be for 2018.

Against a backdrop of continuing Government cuts to local authorities, the total council tax rise will be in the region of 5 per cent this year.

The total Council Tax for Mansfield district residents will be formalised on March 6, when the precepts for Nottinghamshire County Council, Mansfield District Council, Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue and Warsop Parish Council are confirmed.

The tax is made up of precepts from the district and county councils, fire and police service and any parish councils – last year the total council tax for a Band D property in Mansfield was 1,795.40, although in Warsop parish it was slightly more, at £1,824.68, to incorporate Warsop Parish Council’s precept.

The final budget for the county council was due to be set at a meeting of the full council tonight, Wednesday, February 28, and represents the largest part of the bill.