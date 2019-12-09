Homeless Chesterfield man told young mum in park he was 'paedophile hunter' after Sheffield bail hostel eviction

A Chesterfield man has admitted harassing a young mum in the town after being evicted from a bail hostel in Sheffield for fighting with another resident.

Stephen Wright, aged 36, currently of HMP Nottingham, was arrested on Saturday, November 30, following the incident in a park at around 4pm, Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court was told on Wednesday, December 4.

Chesterfield Magistrates' Court where Stephen Wright appeared via videolink

Wright, who first appeared on the charges on Monday, first denied the allegations, but later changed his plea to guilty when he appeared via videolink.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said that Wright had approached the young woman and told her that he worked for Derbyshire police and was a paedophile hunter, before walking in front of the pram she was pushing and forcing her to stop.

He added that Wright also held his hand out in such a way that made her fear that he might be carrying a gun.

The court heard Wright then made attempts to touch the child, which caused the woman further distress.

A passing jogger then came to the woman’s aid, before her partner arrived and the police were called, the court heard.

Wright had been staying in a bail hostel in Sheffield but, following his eviction, had moved into a bed and breakfast in Chesterfield, found for him by the council’s housing services.

The incident happened while he was on bail for a public order offence in October, which he has admitted, and alleged harassment on his former partner - which he denies.

Applying for bail, defending solicitor Kevin Tomlinson requested that Wright be bailed back to his temporary accommodation - the Westdale Hotel in Clarence Road, Chesterfield - on the condition that he does not attempt to contact his former partner or go to the North Wingfield area, where the alleged harassment on his former partner is said to have taken place.

But magistrates concluded that there was a significant risk that Wright would reoffend if allowed to remain in the community.

Wright will be sentenced on all matters following a trial for the harassment allegations set to take place at Derby Magistrates’ Court on January 13.