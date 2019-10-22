HGV driver who was four times drink-drive limit in South Normanton banned from road

A lorry driver arrested for being over four times the drink-drive limit in South Normanton has been banned from the roads.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted on Thursday night after stopping the HGV at around 7.24pm.

He has now appeared in court

The driver provided a reading of 149, over four times the legal limit of 35.

And the team have now tweeted again to confirm that he has been dealt with in court.

They said: "Court Result. Veronel Stefan, 42 of Macin, Romania, guilty of drink driving. 28 months disqualification from driving (in the UK), fine £730, costs £85, surcharge £73. #Fatal4 #DontDrinkDrive"

